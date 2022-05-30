In Chernivtsi oblast, the head and member of a civil society organization sold cars imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces

In Chernivtsi oblast, police exposed an illegal scheme of selling cars imported as humanitarian aid, the National Police said.

According to the investigation, the leader and a member of a civil society organization set up a scheme to sell to civilians vehicles that were brought from abroad as humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces. However, the vehicles were not handed over to defenders but sold to outsiders.

In mid-May, police exposed a member of the CSO while receiving $ 4,500 for selling a minibus. Earlier, this car was brought to the territory of Ukraine as humanitarian aid for transfer to the military.

Today, on May 30, under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office, the director and a member of a civil society organization were announced suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 201-2 (illegal use for the purpose of profit of humanitarian aid, charitable donations, or gratuitous aid committed by an organized group or in a particularly large amount, or during a state of emergency or martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Both defendants face imprisonment for a term of five to seven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

The issue of choosing precautionary measures for the defendants is being resolved.