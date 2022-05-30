The Russian military fired on an evacuation vehicle. A French journalist died

Today in Luhansk oblast the Russian occupiers fired at the evacuation car which went to take away people. A French journalist died.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

Photo: Sergey Gaidai

Armored evacuation vehicles were going to pick up ten people from the oblast and came under Russian fire. Shrapnel pierced the armor of the car. A French journalist working on the evacuation was fatally injured. A patrolling policeman, who was also in the car, was saved by a helmet.

The evacuation was officially stopped.