The Russian military fired on an evacuation vehicle. A French journalist died

Today in Luhansk oblast the Russian occupiers fired at the evacuation car which went to take away people. A French journalist died.
This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.
Armored evacuation vehicles were going to pick up ten people from the oblast and came under Russian fire. Shrapnel pierced the armor of the car. A French journalist working on the evacuation was fatally injured. A patrolling policeman, who was also in the car, was saved by a helmet.
The evacuation was officially stopped.