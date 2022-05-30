The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a special operation by Russia to discredit the OSCE mission

The Security Service of Ukraine has thwarted a special Federal Security Bureau of Russia (FSB) operation to discredit the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe ʼs mission.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

"The enemy planned to make stage stories for the media to accuse the OSCE staff of allegedly spying for the SBU, to compromise the Mission and to question its objectivity," the statement said.

To gather an "evidence base", the invaders illegally broke into the homes of OSCE staff and "knocked out" compromising information.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied Kherson, FSB officers, posing as SBU officers, forced an employee of the OSCE monitoring mission to sign an "agreement on covert cooperation" on video.

The occupiers detained several more mission workers and tried to compromise them. And from May 16 to 23, FSB officers, threatening to kill, forced the missionʼs staff to "testify" on camera about the robbery of the office by alleged Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Although the occupiers came and robbed him 5 times before.