The Russian military command holds hostage the families of the occupiers who are fighting in Ukraine.

This was reported in the Central Intelligence Agency.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, in the western military district of Russia, the families of officers were forbidden to leave the country. If the occupiers refuse to perform combat missions, their wives and children are threatened with relocation to the depressed regions of the Far East.

Also, the command of the Western Military District has already ordered the forced eviction of several families of servicemen of the 332nd Separate Helicopter Regiment of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense. The wives of the helicopters decided to have a rest abroad while their husbands bomb the civilian population of Ukraine in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.

In addition, the military intelligence of Ukraine has published a list of war criminals — servicemen of the helicopter squadron of the 332nd separate helicopter regiment of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Western Military District.