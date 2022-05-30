The Russian army has already killed 243 children during the war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 243 children have died as a result of shelling by the Russian army. Another 444 were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in its Telegram channel.

On May 29, the enemy fired artillery at the village of Myrolyubivka, Kherson district, Kherson oblast, and killed a 9-year-old girl. Two more children: a 7-month-old baby and a 5-year-old girl were injured.

On May 26, a child from Lysychansk was injured, and on May 25, a child from Studenok, Kharkiv oblast, was injured.

In general, during the war most children suffered in Donetsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts.