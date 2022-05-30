Poroshenko is trying to leave Ukraine for the third time. For this he turned to Zelensky

The fifth president Petro Poroshenko addressed President Volodymyr Zelensky with assurances that the opposition and the authorities are working to strengthen Ukraine. The leader of "European Solidarity" will try to leave the country for the third time.

Poroshenko wrote about this on Facebook.

According to the former president, he is heading from Kyiv to the Congress and the summit of the European Peopleʼs Party — "the most influential political family in Europe, whose members are the leadership of the EU and many member states."

"After my trip as an official parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, where I intended to defend Ukraineʼs MAP at this yearʼs Alliance summit, was completely illegally disrupted, I hope that conclusions have been reached and no one will stop me from going to Rotterdam.", — Poroshenko wrote.

He stressed that he has an official invitation from the President of the European Peopleʼs Party and a business trip signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada. "My speeches at the EPP Congress and Summit, a series of meetings with EU leaders, states and governments, leaders of European parties are planned," the former president added.

Poroshenko noted that he was going to the summit with a call to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership in June, "which symbolically coincides with the fifth anniversary of the visa-free regime."

He also plans to call on MEPs to support Ukraine in repelling Putinʼs aggression, as well as to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance during the war and to approve the Marshall Plan 2.0 for post-war reconstruction.