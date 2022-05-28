Media: Poroshenko is trying to cross the border with Poland for the second time

European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko is once again trying to cross Ukraineʼs border with Poland.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda with reference to sources.

According to the publication, Poroshenko arrived at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where he was denied entry the day before. Poroshenko presented a diplomatic passport at the checkpoint.

As part of the Ukrainian delegation, Poroshenko is to take part in a meeting of the NATO Interparliamentary Assembly, which will begin in Vilnius on May 29.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda, on the evening of May 27, he was not released from Ukraine due to a problem with confirming the validity of the travel permit. During the passport control, Poroshenko provided a copy of the Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchukʼs order to send a delegation, but border guards were unable to read the QR code.

Iryna Herashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, said that she had spoken with Stefanchuk and that he had confirmed Poroshenkoʼs business trip. She said that the actions of border guards were illegal, and added that not letting Poroshenko out was an "order from the current government."

She also stated that other members of the Ukrainian delegation have already arrived in Vilnius — only Poroshenko is not being released. Gerashchenko is convinced that "instructions to border guards could be given only from above."