”Kommersant”: Due to sanctions, Russia may reduce oil production by a third

Due to sanctions and low demand, Russia may reduce its own oil production by 20-30%. This is about 7-8 barrels of oil per day.

This was reported by the Russian newspaper "Kommersant".

According to Lukoil Vice President Leonid Fedun, if Russia imposes an oil embargo, it will not make sense for Russia to produce so much oil. However, he believes that soon the worldʼs demand will be higher and oil prices will rise, so Russia will not lose revenue to the state budget.

In addition, Fedun believes that Russian oil will be difficult to replace with Iranian, because Russiaʼs global share in the oil market is much higher. The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation predicts that Russia will lose up to 17% of oil production in 2022.