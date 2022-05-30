News

The occupiers lost about 200 soldiers and 11 tanks in one day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of May 30:

  • about 30,350 servicemen (+200);
  • 1,349 tanks (+11);
  • 3,282 armored combat vehicles (+12);
  • 643 artillery systems (+12);
  • 205 MLRS (+2);
  • 93 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
  • 207 aircraft;
  • 174 helicopters;
  • 507 drones (+3);
  • 116 cruise missiles (+2);
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,258 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 48 units of special equipment;

Last night, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction.