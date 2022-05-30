The occupiers lost about 200 soldiers and 11 tanks in one day

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of May 30:
- about 30,350 servicemen (+200);
- 1,349 tanks (+11);
- 3,282 armored combat vehicles (+12);
- 643 artillery systems (+12);
- 205 MLRS (+2);
- 93 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
- 207 aircraft;
- 174 helicopters;
- 507 drones (+3);
- 116 cruise missiles (+2);
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,258 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 48 units of special equipment;
Last night, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction.