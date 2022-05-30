The occupiers lost about 200 soldiers and 11 tanks in one day

Estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of May 30:

about 30,350 servicemen (+200);

1,349 tanks (+11);

3,282 armored combat vehicles (+12);

643 artillery systems (+12);

205 MLRS (+2);

93 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

207 aircraft;

174 helicopters;

507 drones (+3);

116 cruise missiles (+2);

13 ships/boats;

2,258 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

48 units of special equipment;

Last night, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction.