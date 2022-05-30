Institute for the Study of War: Counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson oblast breaks Russian plans for occupation of the region

Western experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Ukrainian armyʼs counteroffensive in Kherson oblast is aimed at disrupting Russiaʼs plans for a long-term occupation of the region.

This is stated in the next ISW report.

They emphasize that it is not yet a question of deoccupation of the entire region in the near future, but such counterattacks are forcing the Russian army to regroup and shift reinforcements.

"Ukrainian counterattacks could further slow Russiaʼs efforts to consolidate administrative control over the occupied south of Ukraine," analysts said.

The operational command "South" also confirms the continuation of the counteroffensive. According to them, during the past 24hrs, 67 Russian servicemen, 6 T-62 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 3 Msta-C self-propelled howitzers, 3 armored units and 13 vehicles were destroyed. The unmanned reconnaissance command post and the command post of one of the enemy units were also destroyed.