During his visit to Kharkiv Oblast, Zelensky fired the head of the regional branch of Security Service of Ukraine

During his visit to Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Roman Dudin, the head of the Security Service of the oblast.

"I held a meeting with the leadership of the oblast and the city. He thanked them for being and remaining with the people of Kharkiv, with Ukraine and — what is very important now — with each other. They have one hundred percent cooperation: the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration — all really work for victory and do it very effectively.

I arrived. Understood. Fired the local head of the SSU. For not working to defend the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thinking only of himself personally. What are the motives — law enforcement officers will find out," — said Zelensky in his video address.