Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians try to surround Ukrainian forces in Lysychansk areas and storm the center of Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 6 p.m.
Russian troops are again shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, launching an air strike on the settlement of Kharkiv oblast. They are trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk and block the main logistics routes, storming the center of Sievierodonetsk.
- The Russian military continues the offensive in eastern Ukraine.
- On the border with Ukraine, in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, the Russians continue to maintain units of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District and the Airborne Forces.
- The Russian army continues to fire on the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. In particular, the settlements of Senkivka, Hirske, Hrynivka, Hasychivka of Chernihiv oblast and Bachivsk, Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Manukhivka of Sumy oblast.
- The enemy conducts air reconnaissance by drones.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining its occupied positions.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians used barrel and jet artillery to fire. Conducted air reconnaissance. In addition, they launched an air strike on the village of Prudianka.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the direction of Pasika — Bohorodychne had no success, retreated to previously occupied positions. He fired several artillery and mortar shells at the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, and Vernopillia.
- The Russian army is waging active battles in the Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut and Kurakhove areas, trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk and block the main logistics routes.
- The Russian Army is actively using aircraft, forces and means of missile forces and artillery, electronic warfare. Replenishes supplies to try to cross the Siversky Donets River again.
- In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy fired at the line of contact with mortars, artillery, multiple rocket olaunchers, army and operational-tactical aircraft to exhaust Ukrainian fighters and destroy fortifications.
- In the Lyman direction, some Russian units were withdrawn from Lyman.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, in order to support the actions of ground units, Russian troops continue to fire on Ukrainian troops using artillery and jet artillery. The enemy struck an air strike by operational and tactical aircraft in the area of the village of Ustynivka. He is trying to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Sievierodonetsk, conducting assault operations in the direction of the city center.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy prepared for the assault, fired mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers at the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Dolomitne, and New York. Inflicted an air strike by operational and tactical aircraft in the areas of Berestove and Pokrovske. It fired four missiles at the settlements of Verkhnokamyanske, Vrubivka and Soledar.
- In the Avdiivka and Kurakhove areas, the Russians intensively fired on the positions of our troops, inflicting air strikes with operational-tactical planes and helicopters of army aircraft.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and their engineering equipment.
- In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the occupiers fired at Ukrainian troops with mortars, jet and barrel artillery in the areas of Trudoliubivka, Mala Shesternia, Dobrianka, Kniazivka, Tokareve, Shyroke, Pervomaiske, Novomykolaivka, Kotliareve, Novohryhorivske, Tavriyske, and Posad-Pokrovske.
- In the Mykolayiv direction, the Russians are moving reserves to restore lost positions in the areas of Andriyivka, Bilohirka, and Bila Krynytsia. In the area of Stara Bohdanivka, the enemy used a strike UAV.
- In the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to isolate the area of hostilities. Russian troops are also blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.