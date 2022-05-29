Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians try to surround Ukrainian forces in Lysychansk areas and storm the center of Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 6 p.m.

Russian troops are again shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, launching an air strike on the settlement of Kharkiv oblast. They are trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk and block the main logistics routes, storming the center of Sievierodonetsk.