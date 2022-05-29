Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts were left without electricity due to hostilities in Donetsk Oblast

Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast were left without electricity due to hostilities: the Central Electric Substation in Toretsk district was cut off.

Restoration works have already begun — it will be necessary to eliminate about two dozen wire breaks.

Due to the power outage, the water supply from the First and Second filtering stations of the Second Donetsk Water Supply was suspended, and Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, and nearby settlements were left without water.

In addition, 115 Toretsk miners remained underground: 112 at the Tsentralna mine and three at Toretska mine. Administrations are taking the necessary steps to bring the miners to the surface.