Payments for some of the internally displaced persons in Ukraine have been abolished since May

In Ukraine, some citizens who were forced to move to another region due to the war will have their social benefits revoked.

This was announced by Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna on a telethon, quoted by TSN.

Who will be able to continue receiving financial assistance:

people living in the war zone;

people whose homes were destroyed by the war.

"A lot of people who have been in our safe regions for two months are coming home, coming back to work, for what we thank them. So, payments to such people will be stopped since May," the minister said.