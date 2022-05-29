”Unconvincing alternative narratives about the blockade of the sea.” Britain has reacted to Russiaʼs conditions regarding the export of Ukrainian grain from ports

The UK Ministry of Defense responded to statements by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Rudenko, who said Russia was ready to provide a humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for Ukrainian grain exports if sanctions were eased and demining around Odessa was cleared.

The UK British say that Russia is promoting alternative unconvincing narratives about the blockade of the Black Sea to make it harder for audiences to understand the situation and to shift their responsibility for the crisis to the West. British intelligence calls this approach "Russiaʼs messaging strategy."