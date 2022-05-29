The Russian army has lost another 150 soldiers in the war against Ukraine in the last 24 hours

As of May 29, the Russian army lost 30,150 troops in the war against Ukraine — 150 have been added in the last 24 hours. This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.

In technology, Russia has lost:

tanks — 1338 (+8 for the last day);

armored combat vehicles — 3270 (+12);

artillery systems — 631 (+3);

MLRS — 203 (no changes);

anti-aircraft warfare systems — 93 (no changes);

aircraft — 207 (no changes);

helicopters — 174 (no changes);

drones — 504 (+1),

cruise missiles — 116 (no changes);

ships and boats — 13 (no changes);

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2240 (+14);

special equipment — 48 (no changes);

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Bakhmut direction.