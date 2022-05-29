News

The Russian army has lost another 150 soldiers in the war against Ukraine in the last 24 hours

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

As of May 29, the Russian army lost 30,150 troops in the war against Ukraine — 150 have been added in the last 24 hours. This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.

In technology, Russia has lost:

  • tanks — 1338 (+8 for the last day);
  • armored combat vehicles — 3270 (+12);
  • artillery systems — 631 (+3);
  • MLRS — 203 (no changes);
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems — 93 (no changes);
  • aircraft — 207 (no changes);
  • helicopters — 174 (no changes);
  • drones — 504 (+1),
  • cruise missiles — 116 (no changes);
  • ships and boats — 13 (no changes);
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 2240 (+14);
  • special equipment — 48 (no changes);

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Bakhmut direction.