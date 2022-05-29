Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the Estuary and storm Severodonetsk

The General Staff of Ukraine published the morning report as of May 29.

The number of training events for the Belarusian armed forces is increasing in the Volyn and Polissia areas.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians are shelling the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is trying to hold back Ukrainian units in the direction of the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. The Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Cherkasy Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Petrovka and Ternova.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Slovyansk direction. He is conducting an offensive in the Donetsk direction and is strengthening the group in the Lyman direction. Russian troops used assault aircraft near Dibrova. The enemy wants to gain a foothold in Lyman.

Active battles continue in the Sievierodonetsk direction. In the area of the settlement Bobrove the enemy suffered losses and withdrew. His aircraft struck in the Ustynivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainians in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha, and Myronivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka and Vesele, but was unsuccessful.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy failed the offensive and took up the defense on unfavorable borders near the town of Kostroma.

Crimea will stop accepting civilians in hospitals to make room for wounded Russian soldiers.