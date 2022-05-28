The losses of the Russian army in Ukraine reached 30,000 troops

As of May 28, Russian troops had lost 30,000 troops in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

The total losses of the Russians on the 94 days of the war are as follows:

30,000 (+250 since yesterday) servicemen killed;

1,330 tanks;

3,258 armored combat vehicles;

628 artillery systems;

203 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;

93 air defense systems;

207 aircraft;

174 helicopters;

2,226 units of motor vehicles and fuel tanks;

13 ships/boats;

503 drones of operational and tactical level;

48 units of special equipment;

116 cruise missiles.

Over the last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Avdiivka and Kryvyi Rih directions.