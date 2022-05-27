Foreign journalists accredited during martial law should not renew their residence permit in Ukraine

From now on, foreign journalists accredited during martial law do not need to renew their residence permit in Ukraine, the Cabinetʼs press service reports.

They will not be subject to restrictions on the temporary stay of foreigners and stateless persons. Such rules are established by the government for the period of martial law and within 30 days after its abolition or termination.

The Administration of the State Border Guard Service and the State Migration Service will inform the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine about the accredited media representatives.

In addition, as a general rule, foreigners and stateless persons who have legally arrived in Ukraine may temporarily stay on its territory: