Belarusians admitted to European Cups despite war, but they will not be able to play with Ukrainian teams

UEFA has announced that it will host teams from Ukraine and Belarus in the European Cups during the draw. The relevant decision is posted on the official website of the organization.

"Today, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided not to allow clashes between teams from Belarus and Ukraine in any future UEFA competitions," it said.

On March 3, 2022, the UEFA Executive Committee has already decided that because the Russian armyʼs invasion of Ukraine was facilitated by access from neighboring Belarus, UEFA matches will not be held in Belarus and no spectators will attend matches hosted by Belarusian teams.

Todayʼs decision is taken to ensure the smooth running of UEFA competitions, as the safety of teams, officials and other participants may not be fully guaranteed due to the military conflict.

The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on hold to convene the next meetings to re-evaluate the legal and factual situation as it develops and take further decisions if necessary.