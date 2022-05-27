A citizen of Lviv, who corrected the fire during the rocket attack on the city, was informed about the suspicion of treason

A Lviv resident who adjusted the fire during the rocket attack on the city on April 18 was informed about the suspicion of treason.

Thus, from April 2022, the man voluntarily cooperated with the Russian occupiers, sending them information via Telegram about the location of military facilities and critical infrastructure in Lviv.

The man directly corrected the missile strikes on April 18, including at a car repair shop, killing four people and injuring four.

He was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The court also chose a measure of restraint for the detainee in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Pre-trial investigation and operational support in criminal proceedings are carried out by the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Lviv oblast.