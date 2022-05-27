Britain supports the transfer of the latest missile systems of volley fire to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted at all.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

“How can you deal with a crocodile when it is in the process of eating your left leg? This man [Putin] cannot be trusted at all," Johnson said when asked about the prospect of talks with Putin.

According to the head of the British government, today the world should focus on supplying Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers, which will allow the army to defend itself against Russian artillery.

"It is vital that we continue to support Ukrainians in the military sphere," he said.