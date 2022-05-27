In the morning, Russia fired on the border areas of Sumy oblast

On the morning of May 27, Russian invaders fired on the territory of Shostka district and the outskirts of the village of Bilopil community in Sumy oblast.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

“Sumska oblast. The night of May 26-27 was not quiet. The enemy again fired artillery and mortar fire from its territory. From 04:30 every half an hour mortar shots were heard on the territory of the Shostka district. Private homes of civilians on the outskirts of Seredyna-Buda were damaged," Zhyvytskyi wrote, adding that no one was injured.

Also at 06:30 the outskirts of the village of Stari Vyrky, Bilopil community, Sumy oblast, were fired upon from a self-propelled artillery system.