During the day, the Armed Forces liquidated another 150 Russian soldiers

During the 93 days of the war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,750 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing the estimated losses of the enemy:

1,322 tanks;

3,246 combat armored vehicles;

623 artillery systems;

201 MLRS;

93 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

206 aircraft;

170 helicopters;

503 UAVs;

115 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,226 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

48 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction.