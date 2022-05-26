Ukrainian military medics performed a unique operation to remove a kidney. It has no analogs in the world

Ukrainian military surgeons performed an operation to remove a kidney with a gunshot wound that had caused organ destruction — such an operation has no analogs in the world.

This was announced at a briefing on May 26 by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrinform quotes.

"We have good news that we can be proud of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Last week, for the first time in Ukraine, a modern laparoscopic operation was performed at a military mobile hospital in one of the frontline cities — removal of a kidney with a gunshot wound causing organ destruction,” Maliar said.

2 such operations have already been performed in the mobile hospital, the wounded are already walking around the ward. Maliar clarified that such operations for combat kidney injury have no analogs in the world.