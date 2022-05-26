Ukrainian military medics performed a unique operation to remove a kidney. It has no analogs in the world

Ukrainian military surgeons performed an operation to remove a kidney with a gunshot wound that had caused organ destruction — such an operation has no analogs in the world.
This was announced at a briefing on May 26 by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrinform quotes.
"We have good news that we can be proud of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Last week, for the first time in Ukraine, a modern laparoscopic operation was performed at a military mobile hospital in one of the frontline cities — removal of a kidney with a gunshot wound causing organ destruction,” Maliar said.
2 such operations have already been performed in the mobile hospital, the wounded are already walking around the ward. Maliar clarified that such operations for combat kidney injury have no analogs in the world.
"Today we should be proud of Ukrainian military medicine, which is now the first to face very difficult challenges, successfully overcome them and in fact become an example for military doctors around the world. Ukraineʼs military surgeons are maintaining order and implementing modern minimally invasive operations to rescue the seriously wounded," added Hanna Maliar.
- In April, a unique operation was performed at the Feofania Hospital, during which a bullet was removed from the heart without stopping it. Surgeons saved the life of 20-year-old Ukrainian soldier Volodymyr Hordiyenko. The boy managed to escape from Russian captivity and survived after interrogations, torture, and shelling of the car in which he was escaping with his brother. For two days, Volodymyr traveled through the woods to his family. As it will become known later, he was walking with a bullet in his heart. Doctors found that in the wall of the left ventricle, one and a half millimeters from the heart cavity, there is a fragment. The operation lasted 5 hours and was successful. Doctors operated on the working heart with the help of special stabilizers. A few hours after the operation, the soldier was already talking, and the next day he was walking. The boy has already been discharged from the hospital