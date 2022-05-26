Intelligence intercepted Russian talk of an assassination attempt on a Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant employee

Ukrainian military intelligence has published the interception of conversations of the Russian occupiers in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia oblast. They are discussing the attempted murder of Zaporizhzhia NPP employee Serhiy Shvets, who was also a member of the military anti-terrorist operation.

"The address was worked out, he resisted, so he was shot," one occupier reported to another.

We are talking about Serhiy Yakovych Shvets, an employee of the energy and repair department of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Serhiy Shvets. On May 23, Russian invaders broke into his apartment and shot the man. Currently, Shvets is in hospital with numerous injuries, doctors are fighting for his life.