Ukrainian aircraft flew to encircled Azovstal seven times to replenish the Armed Forces

In an interview with The War Zone, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, told the details of the flights of Ukrainian helicopters to help the defenders of Mariupol.

According to him, the crews of Ukrainian helicopters usually flew 2 planes, but there was a case when 4 planes flew to Mariupol at once.

In total, two of the 16 helicopters involved were shot down by Russian troops. Another was shot down as it flew to help another downed helicopter. There were seven flights.

Helicopters delivered weapons, ammunition, medicine, and food to the defenders of Mariupol. Also, reinforcement consisting of 72 soldiers of the Azov Regiment was once brought to the city.