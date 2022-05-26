Russian war criminals who fired on Kharkiv Oblast will be sentenced in Poltava Oblast on May 31

On May 31, the Kotelevsky District Court of Poltava Oblast will announce a verdict against Russian servicemen Aleksandr Bobikin and Aleksandr Ivanov for violating the laws and customs of war. According to investigators, they fired on civil areas of Kharkiv Oblast.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Public Broadcaster.

The court heard Bobikinʼs last word, but Ivanov waived that right. Both pleaded guilty.

"I have nothing to add, Iʼm completely guilty," Bobikin said.

The prosecutorʼs office is asking for 12 years in prison for both Russians — the maximum penalty under this article. An aggravating circumstance is the commission of crimes by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and in a dangerous manner.

According to the investigation, Ivanov fired at the Kharkiv Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation at around 5 am on February 24 from Grad missiles. Then the electric power substation, public utilities and residential buildings were damaged. Ivanov was a gunner.