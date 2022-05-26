EU Delegation to Ukraine: No one ever recognizes Russian “passportization” in occupied territories

No one ever recognizes the "passportization" planned by the Russian occupation forces in the Kherson region, just as they do not recognize any "referendums."

This was stated by the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas.

"Russian occupation forces had to abandon all ideas of a “referendum” in Kherson region due to the lack of any support. Why do they think that the now planned “passportizatsiya” will have better uptake? And in any case, nobody will recognize any acts of that kind, ever," he wrote.