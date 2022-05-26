During the 92 days of the war, the Armed Forces eliminated 29,600 Russian servicemen

During the 92 days of the war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,600 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing the estimated losses of the enemy.

1,315 tanks;

3,235 armored combat vehicles;

617 artillery systems;

201 MLRS;

93 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

206 aircraft;

170 helicopters;

502 UAVsof operational and tactical level;

114 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,225 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

47 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction.