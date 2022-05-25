EU, US, Britain to work together to punish all Russian war criminals

The European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom have set up an Advisory Group to bring to justice those involved in Russiaʼs war crimes against Ukraine.
This is stated in a press release of the EU External Diplomatic Service.
This group will be a mechanism for coordinating joint efforts to punish all criminals.
"The group will advance the commitments made by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to demonstrate international support and solidarity at this crucial historical moment for Ukraine," the press release said.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the initiative would "directly support the Office of the Prosecutor Generalʼs efforts to document, preserve and analyze evidence of war crimes and other crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine."
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, Liz Trass, stated that London was committed to supporting Ukraine.
"We are currently stepping up our efforts on this landmark initiative with our US and EU partners. Justice will win," Trass is convinced.