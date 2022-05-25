EU, US, Britain to work together to punish all Russian war criminals

The European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom have set up an Advisory Group to bring to justice those involved in Russiaʼs war crimes against Ukraine.

This is stated in a press release of the EU External Diplomatic Service.

This group will be a mechanism for coordinating joint efforts to punish all criminals.

"The group will advance the commitments made by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to demonstrate international support and solidarity at this crucial historical moment for Ukraine," the press release said.