Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol: Today Russia has started certification of the cityʼs population

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that Russia had begun certification of residents in the city who could not leave the occupation.

"Top news about Russian passports for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will not be complete if we do not add that today the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic in Mariupol and the newly occupied territories of Donetsk oblast started receiving Russian passports without obtaining a Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic passport," he wrote.