The occupiers concentrated 16 Caliber missiles in the Black Sea

There are two carriers of Caliber cruise missiles in the Black Sea with a possible total volley of up to 16 missiles.
This was announced at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk.
"Two missile carriers with a possible total volley of up to 16 missiles are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea," Motuzianyk said.
In addition, Radio Svoboda writes that missiles are being loaded on submarines of the Black Sea Fleet in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol. These are two submarines of the Varshavyanka project, they also carry Caliber cruise missiles, which are used in various modifications for naval and ground purposes. Each submarine is armed with four such missiles.
According to Motuzianyk, Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping, isolate the area of hostilities, conduct reconnaissance, and provide fire support in the coastal direction.
Russia also used five boats and a self-propelled floating crane near Snake Island to lift the wreckage of the destroyed Serna landing craft and the Raptor boat.
- Cruise missile "Kalibr" — Russian cruise missiles, codified by NATO SS-N-27 Sizzler. Developed and produced by NPO "Novator".
- To hit ground targets from submarines using cruise missiles with a range of 3M14K. Their diameter is 533 mm, length 6.20 m, and starting weight 1,770 kg.