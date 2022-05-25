The occupiers concentrated 16 Caliber missiles in the Black Sea

There are two carriers of Caliber cruise missiles in the Black Sea with a possible total volley of up to 16 missiles.

This was announced at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"Two missile carriers with a possible total volley of up to 16 missiles are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea," Motuzianyk said.

In addition, Radio Svoboda writes that missiles are being loaded on submarines of the Black Sea Fleet in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol. These are two submarines of the Varshavyanka project, they also carry Caliber cruise missiles, which are used in various modifications for naval and ground purposes. Each submarine is armed with four such missiles.