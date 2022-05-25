During the 91st day of the war, the Armed Forces liquidated 29,450 Russian military units and 1,305 tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 91 days of the war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,450 people, as well as:

1,305 tanks;

3,213 armored combat vehicles;

606 artillery systems;

201 MLRS;

93 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

206 aircraft;

170 helicopters;

491 UAVs of operational and tactical level;

112 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,217 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

44 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the past day the enemy suffered in the Lyman direction.