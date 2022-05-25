General Staff: fraudsters call relatives of prisoners and offer to “help” in exchange for money

The General Staff has warned of fraudsters who call relatives of servicemen who have been taken prisoner or are missing.

"Taking advantage of the emotional state of relatives and friends, the attackers call from hidden numbers and offer to "provide information" about the military and "facilitate the release from captivity" for a monetary reward. The swindlers are also trying to find out the personal data of Ukrainian defenders, allegedly for the purpose of clarification," the General Staff said.

The General Staff insists that representatives of the Armed Forces or other military authorities or government agencies do not raise funds or resolve ransom issues.

"The issue of the release of prisoners of war is in the exclusive competence of public authorities. No fundraising is taking place from family members and relatives," the General Staff explained.