The coalition of the worldʼs states is growing. The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told about the results of the meeting “Ramstein-2”

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in the Rammstein format is becoming a coalition of the worldʼs states, which is getting stronger every day.

"It is gratifying that the number of participating countries is increasing, not only Antarctica is represented among the continents," Reznikov wrote.

According to him, at the last meeting, we managed to make progress in the supply of 155-mm artillery.

If at the first meeting the key words were "timing" and "transition", this time the word "coordination" was added. We will focus our efforts on maximizing the effect of international support," the Minister said.

Reznikov said that Ukraine will soon receive funds to strengthen our coastal defense, in particular, launchers and anti-ship missiles Harpoon.

"We are optimistic, in particular, about the stellar leadership of the United States, which is already embodied in the law on lend-lease and the scale of aid. I would like to express my personal gratitude to Minister Lloyd Austin for his work in support of Ukraine," he said.