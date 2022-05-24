Ukrzaliznytsia changes the time of sending Intercity from Przemyśl, which will allow convenient transfer

From June 12, Ukrzaliznytsia will change the time of sending Intercity + 706 — it will leave Przemyśl at 10:15 (instead of 08:00). This will allow a convenient transfer from the Polish "Intercity" 83173 Wroclaw — Przemyśl.

"Arrival in Lviv at 13:10, in Ternopil at 15:24, in Khmelnytsky at 17:14, in Vinnytsia at 19:19, in Kyiv at 22:34," the company said.

It is noted that since the train will arrive in the capital close to the curfew, Ukrzaliznytsia is organizing an additional ring train route to safely deliver Ukrainians home.