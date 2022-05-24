The Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov: by the end of the year the Ukrainian military must enter the territory of the occupied Crimea

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, said that by the end of the year, the Ukrainian military should enter the occupied Crimea.

"Russia has the resources to wage a normal war for 12 months," Budanov said.

The head of military intelligence is confident that the war will end with the return of all territories of Ukraine. After that, Russia has two options.

The first is a change in political leadership while formally preserving the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. According to this option, troops will be withdrawn, and all occupied territories will be returned, not only in Ukraine but in other countries.

The second option is the disintegration of Russia into three or more independent states.