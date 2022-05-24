The Synod approved the inclusion of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Monastery in the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

At yesterdayʼs meeting on May 23, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decided to establish a new religious organization within the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

"Given the special significance of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra as a shrine of national and world importance, to overcome the consequences of uncanonical subordination of this monastery to the Moscow Patriarchate, at the suggestion of His Beatitude Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius, Orthodox Church of Ukraine) religious organization "Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (male monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Orthodox Church of Ukraine)", approved its statute and determined that it has direct subordination to the head of the Orthodox Church as its archimandrite (abbot), — the press service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine reports.

The Synod also asked the Primate to apply to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a request to transfer one of the churches of the Upper Lavra and some of its premises for use in worship and monastic activities of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.