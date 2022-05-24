In the Black Sea, Russia has increased the number of its ships, and in the Crimea exhibits S-400

The number of Russian ships, including cruise missiles, has increased in the Black Sea.

The spokesman of Odesa oblast military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, reported about it.

In the Black Sea, maneuvers of ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue. Among them are large landing craft and those with cruise missiles on board.

"The enemyʼs goal is to further blockade the port of Odesa and control the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The enemy in the temporarily occupied Crimea is exhibiting S-400 complexes [Russian long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system, a new generation anti-aircraft missile system] and arranging defense on Zmiyiny Island. "

In general, the night in Odesa and the oblast passed without shelling.