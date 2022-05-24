Morning report of the General Staff: the threat of air strikes from Belarus is growing, and the Russian military may try to force the Seversky Donets again

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 6:00 a.m. The threat of missile strikes and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus is growing, and the Russian military may once again try to force the Siversky Donets.

Russian troops are most active near Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk;

The threat of missile strikes and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus is growing. The aggressor moved the Iskander-M missile division to the Brest region at a distance of up to 50 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

the enemy launched an airstrike on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Bilopillya, Sumy region.

in the Kharkiv direction, Russian groups are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining their positions and trying to gain a foothold on the western and northern outskirts of the settlement of Ternova;

in the Slovyansk direction, Russian units are preparing to resume the offensive. The enemy, to support the offensive, deployed additional units of artillery in the southern part of Izium;

in the Lyman direction, the Russian military is forced to force the Seversky Donets River into the Dronivka-Bilohorivka section. To deploy fire, the Russians deployed jet and barrel artillery units;

in the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russians, with the support of artillery, stormed Toshkivka and Ustynivka;

in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy improved its tactical position in the Vasylivka area;

the Russian army continues to use tactics of terror against the Ukrainian civilian population in the occupied territories, the socio-economic situation is deteriorating in the south and east of Ukraine.

Over the past 24hrs, 16 enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, 8 tanks, 22 units of armored combat vehicles, and one enemy vehicle have been destroyed.

Aviation units of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 6 drones, an enemy cruise missile, and 30 armored combat vehicles.