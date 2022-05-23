Another 48 Russian servicemen will be tried for war crimes in Ukraine

Another 48 Russian servicemen will be tried for war crimes.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, writes The Guardian.

Venediktova also said that about 13,000 cases of Russian war crimes are currently being investigated. Ukrainian officials have a list of about 600 suspects.

"We have already opened about 13,000 cases related to war crimes alone. In this category, 49 people have been reported as suspects, whom we have begun to prosecute [for] war crimes,” she said.

According to her, Ukrainian officials have a list of about 600 suspects who are considered involved in war crimes, and two cases against three people are already in court.