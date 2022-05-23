News

In Enerhodar, the Russians broke into the house of an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and shot him

Julia Sheredeha
In Enerhodar, the Russian occupiers broke into the apartment of Serhiy Shvets, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPPʼs energy repair unit, and shot him with an automatic weapon.

This was announced by the official channel of NNEGC Energoatom.

He was hospitalized with numerous injuries. Doctors are fighting for his life.