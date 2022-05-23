In Enerhodar, the Russians broke into the house of an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and shot him

In Enerhodar, the Russian occupiers broke into the apartment of Serhiy Shvets, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPPʼs energy repair unit, and shot him with an automatic weapon.
This was announced by the official channel of NNEGC Energoatom.
He was hospitalized with numerous injuries. Doctors are fighting for his life.
- Earlier, the Russians began to prepare the occupied city of Enerhodar for the so-called referendum. The occupiers are trying to create a picture that the locals allegedly want to be in Russia. In the city, Russians went to apartments and kidnapped men. Six abductees were reported.