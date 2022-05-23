Evening summary of the General Staff: Russian troops tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses to reach the borders of Luhansk oblast and fired artillery at Lyman

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the evening of May 22. The Russian army tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses to reach the borders of Luhansk oblast and fired artillery at Ukrainian positions and civilian objects in the village of Lyman.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Belarusian armed forces are carrying out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In the northern direction, the Russians continue to fire on Ukrainian positions near the state border of Ukraine in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russian army is trying to hold the occupied borders and is firing on Ukrainian troops to prevent the Armed Forces from advancing toward the state border.

The Russians resumed assault in the area of the settlement of Ternova, but were unsuccessful.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops are trying to hold their ground, conduct reconnaissance, and try to resume the offensive. In the area of the settlement of Bohorodichne, the Russians launched an airstrike and fired artillery at the settlements of Husarivka, Chepil, Dolyna, and Sviatohirsk. In the area of the Studenok settlement, the enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers and heavy flamethrower systems.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast. The main efforts are focused on the Bakhmut direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired artillery at Ukrainian positions and civilian objects in the village of Lyman.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy stormed, had no success, suffered losses, and retreated.

The enemy tried to attack in the Bakhmut direction but was unsuccessful. In the direction of Luhansk, it conducted reconnaissance by battle, had no success, and withdrew.

The occupiers continue to fire on Ukrainian positions in the South Buh direction.

The occupiers created nineteen so-called "commandantʼs offices" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, Russian ships continue to carry out tasks to isolate combat areas and deliver missile strikes.

Russia is deploying two additional S-400 anti-aircraft missile divisions in the northwestern part of occupied Crimea.

The moral and psychological condition of the Russian occupiers is low, with systematic alcohol consumption and desertion.