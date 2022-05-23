A few meters of queues for new stamps about the Russian ship gathered near the Main Post Office

Today at 14:00 starts selling the new brand "Russian warship… EVERYTHING!". However, the queue for the main branch of Ukrposhta began to form at 9:00.

The photo of the queue was published by Ukrposhta General Director Ihor Smilyansky.

"Although it is not necessary to gather near our offices until 14:00, I understand that I will not be able to stop everyone from gathering in advance," Smilyansky commented.

The day of the brandʼs release is symbolic because today is the 40th day since the sinking of the cruiser "Moskva", and the Moscow Infantry of the Armed Forces celebrates its professional day.

The stamp had a circulation of 5 million copies and in two denominations: for shipments in Ukraine and for international shipments. The cost of the sheet (3 stamps and 3 coupons) will be 69 hryvnias and $ 4.5, respectively.