The media “Proect” established the names of 166 Russian commanders of the invasion of Ukraine. And itfound that peacekeepers were fighting here

The Russian newspaper Proekt published a "guide" to the Ukrainian war, which identified more than 150 units of the Russian army involved in the war and identified 166 commanders of the invasion.

Base with the names of commanders and units involved in the war here. It included commanders of brigades, regiments, divisions, and armies, as well as senior officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. The journalists found out how many of them are connected with Ukraine, found out from officers “huge” amount of debts and fines for road violations, found how much they earn and found their average age and level of education.