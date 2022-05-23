Russian troops shelled Sumy oblast all night

On the night of May 23, Russian troops fired on the town of Bilopillya in Sumy oblast, houses were damaged, and no one was killed.

This was announced by the head of Sumy oblast military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Tonight, the enemy fired on the peaceful city of Bilopillya and its environs. The Russians fired missiles, fired anti-aircraft guns from their territory, and there was an airstrike around the first night, "he said.

According to Zhyvytskyi, the shelling damaged private homes of civilians in the city, and at least 11 homes were severely damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In addition, the enemy fired mortar fire from its territory at night in the northern part of the Shostka district.