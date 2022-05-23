Fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a unit of Pskov paratroopers

Lviv paratroopers destroyed two combat vehicles and fourteen occupiers from the 76th assault division of the airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces.
This was reported by the Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The personal documents of one of the destroyed invaders, Senior Lieutenant Roman Lokotkov, state that he is serving in the 728th Separate Battalion of the 76th Assault Division.
- During the 89 days of war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,200 people.