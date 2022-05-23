During the 89 days of the war, the Armed Forces eliminated 29,200 Russian servicemen

During the 89 days of war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 29,200 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing the estimated losses of the enemy.

1,293 tanks;

3,166 armored combat vehicles;

604 artillery systems;

201 multiple rocket launchers;

93 means of air defense;

204 aircraft;

170 helicopters;

476 drones of operational and tactical level;

110 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,206 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

43 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.