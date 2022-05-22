YouTube has removed more than 9,000 channels with videos about the war in Ukraine

YouTube video hosting has removed more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by The Guardian.

YouTube product director Neil Mohan attributed the move to a violation of content publishing rules. According to him, the company has a policy of major violent events — for example, the Holocaust denial. "Of course, what is happening in Ukraine is a big violent event. Thatʼs why we used this policy to take unprecedented measures," he said.

Mohan added that most of the deleted content was Kremlin narratives about the invasion. In particular, videos, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine was called a "liberation mission", were removed from the platform.